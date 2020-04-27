Analysts Turn Mixed On REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

The shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $37 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REGENXBIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the RGNX stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Evercore ISI was of a view that RGNX is Outperform in its latest report on February 25, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RGNX is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.32.

The shares of the company added by 7.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.79 while ending the day at $41.42. During the trading session, a total of 542174.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.34% decline from the average session volume which is 519640.0 shares. RGNX had ended its last session trading at $38.54. REGENXBIO Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 RGNX 52-week low price stands at $20.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REGENXBIO Inc. generated 69.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.61%. REGENXBIO Inc. has the potential to record -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.75. Maxim Group also rated IMMP as Reiterated on February 15, 2018, with its price target of $5 suggesting that IMMP could surge by 79.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.74% to reach $5.54/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $1.08 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMMP’s 50-day SMA is 1.6738 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7194. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 356131.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.73%, as 232,447 RGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.65% of Immutep Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 548.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.92% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more IMMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,889 worth of shares.