Analysts Turn Mixed On CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD)

The shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CURO Group Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CURO stock while also putting a $19 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.84.

The shares of the company added by 23.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.3301 while ending the day at $6.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -293.9% decline from the average session volume which is 453650.0 shares. CURO had ended its last session trading at $5.30. CURO 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $16.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CURO Group Holdings Corp. generated 110.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.67%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.51 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACD’s 50-day SMA is 0.8383 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4714. The stock has a high of $15.66 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.96%, as 2.84M CURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.80% of Pacific Drilling S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,986,519 shares of PACD, with a total valuation of $8,594,203.

Similarly, Abrams Capital Management LP decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,414,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. which are valued at $3,188,251. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 508,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,420,912 shares and is now valued at $2,330,992. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.