Analysts Turn Mixed On Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been pegged with a rating of Negative by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $11 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BOOT stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that BOOT is Hold in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that BOOT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.57.

The shares of the company added by 7.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.28 while ending the day at $15.25. During the trading session, a total of 755440.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. BOOT had ended its last session trading at $14.24. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $428.22 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 2.68. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BOOT 52-week low price stands at $8.03 while its 52-week high price is $48.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boot Barn Holdings Inc. generated 45.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.49%. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Telsey Advisory Group also rated DKS as Reiterated on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that DKS could surge by 12.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.38% to reach $31.44/share. It started the day trading at $27.85 and traded between $25.8634 and $27.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DKS’s 50-day SMA is 28.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.85. The stock has a high of $49.80 for the year while the low is $13.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.28%, as 9.75M BOOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.66% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 39,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,701,229 shares of DKS, with a total valuation of $121,208,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,494,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,389,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,767 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. which are valued at $93,313,350. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 649,599 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,853,360 shares and is now valued at $81,922,434. Following these latest developments, around 14.90% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.