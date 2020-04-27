Analysts Turn Mixed On Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aramark, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Sell the ARMK stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $43. Oppenheimer was of a view that ARMK is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that ARMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.50.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.17 while ending the day at $24.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a 54.99% incline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. ARMK had ended its last session trading at $23.09. Aramark currently has a market cap of $6.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 1.51. Aramark debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARMK 52-week low price stands at $9.65 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aramark generated 264.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.42%. Aramark has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also rated SAGE as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that SAGE could surge by 50.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.16% to reach $76.56/share. It started the day trading at $38.52 and traded between $35.62 and $38.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 40.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.09. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.98%, as 7.06M ARMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 40,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,713,487 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $221,531,347. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $133,780,488 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 4.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,814,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,060 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $109,540,263. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,684,880 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,964,308 shares and is now valued at $85,134,926. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.