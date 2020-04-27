Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.177 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 36.51 million shares were traded which represents a -210.74% decline from the average session volume which is 11.75 million shares. VISL had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Vislink Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VISL 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The Vislink Technologies Inc. generated 1.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -800.0%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.11% to reach $19.38/share. It started the day trading at $16.63 and traded between $15.45 and $16.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVOP’s 50-day SMA is 19.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.04. The stock has a high of $31.93 for the year while the low is $10.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.43%, as 1.47M VISL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of EVO Payments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Advisory LLC bought more EVOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Advisory LLC purchasing 489,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,718,737 shares of EVOP, with a total valuation of $56,896,676. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,282,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EVO Payments Inc. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 185,327 shares of EVO Payments Inc. which are valued at $36,280,890. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its EVO Payments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 222,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,077,360 shares and is now valued at $31,783,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of EVO Payments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.