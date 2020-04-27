Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.14.

The shares of the company added by 7.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -772.21% decline from the average session volume which is 219900.0 shares. RBZ had ended its last session trading at $0.36. RBZ 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The Reebonz Holding Limited generated 2.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. Reebonz Holding Limited has the potential to record -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.33% to reach $158.47/share. It started the day trading at $16.32 and traded between $15.30 and $16.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUYA’s 50-day SMA is 17.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.54. The stock has a high of $28.20 for the year while the low is $11.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.04%, as 7.81M RBZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.29% of HUYA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more HUYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 105,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,486,725 shares of HUYA, with a total valuation of $126,899,989. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HUYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,673,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. (Investm… increased its HUYA Inc. shares by 91.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,678,604 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,231,340 shares of HUYA Inc. which are valued at $79,302,338. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its HUYA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,125,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,571,179 shares and is now valued at $77,481,484. Following these latest developments, around 3.24% of HUYA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.