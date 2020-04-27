Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $24 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KB Home, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the KBH stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that KBH is Sector Weight in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Raymond James thinks that KBH is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.31.

The shares of the company added by 9.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.46 while ending the day at $22.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a -7.43% decline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. KBH had ended its last session trading at $20.28. KB Home currently has a market cap of $2.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.17, with a beta of 1.60. KBH 52-week low price stands at $9.82 while its 52-week high price is $40.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KB Home generated 429.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. KB Home has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.26% to reach $46.50/share. It started the day trading at $29.50 and traded between $26.675 and $28.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EIG’s 50-day SMA is 37.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.47. The stock has a high of $45.23 for the year while the low is $30.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 756052.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.02%, as 801,567 KBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Employers Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 212.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -15,847 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,268,678 shares of EIG, with a total valuation of $172,924,146. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,136,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Employers Holdings Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,595,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,106 shares of Employers Holdings Inc. which are valued at $105,136,454. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Employers Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,365 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,129,057 shares and is now valued at $45,738,099. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Employers Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.