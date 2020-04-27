Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

The shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2018, to Buy the CBIO stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on February 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that CBIO is Buy in its latest report on December 08, 2017. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that CBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 12, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.82.

The shares of the company added by 23.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $6.22. During the trading session, a total of 767989.0 shares were traded which represents a -168.15% decline from the average session volume which is 286400.0 shares. CBIO had ended its last session trading at $5.03. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 CBIO 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Catalyst Biosciences Inc. generated 15.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.44%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Goldman also rated TEX as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that TEX could surge by 24.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $16.79/share. It started the day trading at $12.97 and traded between $12.3624 and $12.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 17.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.98. The stock has a high of $33.94 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 4.50M CBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.92% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.13% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.