Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL), Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that CAL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.00.

The shares of the company added by 7.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.54. During the trading session, a total of 883113.0 shares were traded which represents a 8.19% incline from the average session volume which is 961890.0 shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $5.13. Caleres Inc. currently has a market cap of $221.6 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 1.62. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $28.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 45.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that HFRO’s 50-day SMA is 10.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.01. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $7.64. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.65% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.