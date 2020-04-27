2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

The shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the DGX stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $106. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Goldman was of a view that DGX is Sell in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DGX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 107.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $104.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.21.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $100.52 while ending the day at $106.62. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a -102.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. DGX had ended its last session trading at $100.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated currently has a market cap of $14.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.20, with a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DGX 52-week low price stands at $73.02 while its 52-week high price is $118.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quest Diagnostics Incorporated generated 1.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -84.04%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has the potential to record 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Citigroup also rated GLOP as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that GLOP could surge by 44.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.75% to reach $7.97/share. It started the day trading at $4.70 and traded between $4.27 and $4.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOP’s 50-day SMA is 3.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.71. The stock has a high of $21.95 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 600820.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.07%, as 540,318 DGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of GasLog Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GLOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -171,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,549,779 shares of GLOP, with a total valuation of $7,916,007.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,429,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,453 shares of GasLog Partners LP which are valued at $5,417,718. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 561,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,720,179 shares and is now valued at $3,835,999. Following these latest developments, around 26.72% of GasLog Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.