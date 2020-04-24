Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

The shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $193. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 222. Credit Suisse was of a view that WLTW is Neutral in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Citigroup thinks that WLTW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 240.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $219.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $175.61 while ending the day at $177.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -62.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. WLTW had ended its last session trading at $185.86. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company currently has a market cap of $23.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.58, with a beta of 0.85. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WLTW 52-week low price stands at $143.34 while its 52-week high price is $220.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has the potential to record 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on March 02, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is now rated as Hold. Wunderlich also rated STKL as Initiated on October 11, 2016, with its price target of $10 suggesting that STKL could surge by 33.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.95% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.74 and traded between $2.56 and $2.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STKL’s 50-day SMA is 2.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.38. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $1.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1680782.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -75.07%, as 419,019 WLTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of SunOpta Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 400.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought more STKL shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchasing 3,431,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,105,155 shares of STKL, with a total valuation of $20,820,867.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its SunOpta Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,092,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SunOpta Inc. which are valued at $13,919,442. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SunOpta Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,310 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,153,296 shares and is now valued at $10,583,669. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SunOpta Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.