Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)

The shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the LYV stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $85. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LYV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that LYV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.70.

The shares of the company added by 8.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $36.47 while ending the day at $39.45. During the trading session, a total of 9.66 million shares were traded which represents a -75.34% decline from the average session volume which is 5.51 million shares. LYV had ended its last session trading at $36.35. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYV 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $76.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Live Nation Entertainment Inc. generated 2.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.53%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

