Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Oppenheimer was of a view that ADS is Outperform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that ADS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.59 while ending the day at $40.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.94 million shares were traded which represents a -85.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $36.68. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 2.23. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $166.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 3.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.63%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 12.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BCRX as Downgrade on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BCRX could surge by 54.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.51% to reach $7.13/share. It started the day trading at $3.66 and traded between $2.75 and $3.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.75. The stock has a high of $8.42 for the year while the low is $1.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.21%, as 15.86M ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.39% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,969,802 shares of BCRX, with a total valuation of $21,939,604. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile sold more BCRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,892,332 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 28.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,940,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,177,342 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $19,881,354. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,083 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,408,481 shares and is now valued at $18,816,962. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.