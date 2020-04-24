Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) moved up 5.29% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares fell to a low of $12.88 before closing at $12.49. Intraday shares traded counted 852043.0, which was 24.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.13M. TEX’s previous close was $13.33 while the outstanding shares total 71.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.54,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.23, with weekly volatility at 5.37% and ATR at 1.33. The TEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.11 and a $33.94 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.30% on 04/23/20.

Investors have identified the Farm & Construction Machinery company Terex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $954.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2019700000 million total, with 872400000 million as their total liabilities.

TEX were able to record 64.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 168.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 173.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Terex Corporation (TEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Terex Corporation recorded a total of 885.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 716.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 168.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 71.57M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TEX attractive?

In related news, Senior V.P. Human Resources, GEORGE AMY bought 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.95, for a total value of 44,193. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, CFO, SHEEHAN JOHN D now bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,066. Also, Director, CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.64 per share, with a total market value of 252,800. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Materials Processin, Hegarty Kieran now holds 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

2 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Terex Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.54.