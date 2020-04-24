Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO), Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

The shares of Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taubman Centers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the TCO stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TCO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 27, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that TCO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.14 while ending the day at $38.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 52.44% incline from the average session volume which is 3.44 million shares. TCO had ended its last session trading at $40.96. Taubman Centers Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of -0.05. TCO 52-week low price stands at $26.24 while its 52-week high price is $53.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.12%. Taubman Centers Inc. has the potential to record 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $45.31/share. It started the day trading at $39.17 and traded between $36.21 and $38.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APO’s 50-day SMA is 37.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.39. The stock has a high of $52.67 for the year while the low is $19.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.68%, as 5.58M TCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.80, while the P/B ratio is 6.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tiger Global Management LLC sold more APO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling -3,750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,913,500 shares of APO, with a total valuation of $1,136,102,250. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $579,654,654 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by 10.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,791,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,149,536 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. which are valued at $395,018,165. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,475,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,672,181 shares and is now valued at $223,518,064. Following these latest developments, around 8.00% of Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.