Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

The shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $64 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seagate Technology plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Sell the STX stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $60. Stifel was of a view that STX is Buy in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that STX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $53.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $47.72 while ending the day at $47.89. During the trading session, a total of 5.72 million shares were traded which represents a -73.96% decline from the average session volume which is 3.29 million shares. STX had ended its last session trading at $50.74. Seagate Technology plc currently has a market cap of $12.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 STX 52-week low price stands at $39.02 while its 52-week high price is $64.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seagate Technology plc generated 1.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Seagate Technology plc has the potential to record 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. The Benchmark Company also rated CEMI as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CEMI could down by -11.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.89 and traded between $14.05 and $15.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 5.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.35. The stock has a high of $14.90 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 313801.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.80%, as 416,728 STX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.95% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 780.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 281.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 164.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,239,983 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $6,348,713. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,076,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… decreased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 4.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 681,189 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,067 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $3,487,688. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.