Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 311.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $46.89 while ending the day at $47.44. During the trading session, a total of 15.08 million shares were traded which represents a 4.41% incline from the average session volume which is 15.78 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $51.20. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $56.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 236.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated HPR as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that HPR could surge by 82.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 53.10% to reach $1.58/share. It started the day trading at $0.34 and traded between $0.22 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.4217 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1005. The stock has a high of $3.11 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.41%, as 15.59M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.43% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 64.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more HPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 467,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,234,803 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $4,224,613. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,170,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,041,385 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,737 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $1,717,863. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,922,605 shares and is now valued at $1,695,295. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.