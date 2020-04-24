Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

The shares of Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akorn Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2018. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $27. Jefferies was of a view that AKRX is Hold in its latest report on April 25, 2017. Gabelli & Co thinks that AKRX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.253 while ending the day at $0.26. During the trading session, a total of 8.93 million shares were traded which represents a -49.78% decline from the average session volume which is 5.96 million shares. AKRX had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Akorn Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 AKRX 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $5.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Akorn Inc. generated 144.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Akorn Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated MMLP as Resumed on December 19, 2017, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MMLP could surge by 10.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 33.33% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.61 and $2.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMLP’s 50-day SMA is 1.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.77. The stock has a high of $10.39 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1006953.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.64%, as 789,049 AKRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 332.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 98.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more MMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -1,861 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,245,272 shares of MMLP, with a total valuation of $9,069,799. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more MMLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $943,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 41.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 91,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,906 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $101,164. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 177,592 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 90,133 shares and is now valued at $99,146. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.