Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

The shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the SHLX stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Mizuho was of a view that SHLX is Underperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SHLX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.82 while ending the day at $13.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -4.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. SHLX had ended its last session trading at $11.63. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $5.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 36.73, with a beta of 1.51. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 SHLX 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $22.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Shell Midstream Partners L.P. generated 290.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.03%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $383. Needham also rated TMO as Reiterated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $341 suggesting that TMO could surge by 4.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $335.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.49% to reach $334.19/share. It started the day trading at $337.31 and traded between $319.87 and $320.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMO’s 50-day SMA is 306.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 302.41. The stock has a high of $342.26 for the year while the low is $250.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.32%, as 3.79M SHLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.89, while the P/B ratio is 4.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 67,075 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,502,204 shares of TMO, with a total valuation of $8,650,425,054. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,465,765,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,337,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 224,799 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. which are valued at $4,633,419,648. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 772,368 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,301,983 shares and is now valued at $4,623,242,379. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.