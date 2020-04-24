Mixed Analyst Attention: Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ), PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

The shares of Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 29, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vista Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2014, to Buy the VGZ stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2013. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $2.91. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on December 01, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.58.

The shares of the company added by 7.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 695254.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.61% decline from the average session volume which is 341470.0 shares. VGZ had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Vista Gold Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 VGZ 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vista Gold Corp. generated 1.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Vista Gold Corp. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.43% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.15 and traded between $6.525 and $6.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYS’s 50-day SMA is 6.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.19. The stock has a high of $18.67 for the year while the low is $3.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.48%, as 8.83M VGZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.88% of PaySign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.73, while the P/B ratio is 16.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 767.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PAYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 103,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,255,119 shares of PAYS, with a total valuation of $11,636,414. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PAYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,226,431 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PaySign Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,930,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,930 shares of PaySign Inc. which are valued at $9,961,261. In the same vein, Mariner LLC increased its PaySign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 928,000 shares and is now valued at $4,788,480. Following these latest developments, around 36.60% of PaySign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.