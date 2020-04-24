Mixed Analyst Attention: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

The shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that SOI is Outperform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Citigroup thinks that SOI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.46.

The shares of the company added by 8.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.67 while ending the day at $6.06. During the trading session, a total of 734184.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.15% decline from the average session volume which is 596170.0 shares. SOI had ended its last session trading at $5.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 SOI 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. generated 66.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Raymond James also rated CTXS as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that CTXS could down by -3.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $151.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.68% to reach $136.31/share. It started the day trading at $145.64 and traded between $139.295 and $141.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXS’s 50-day SMA is 127.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.65. The stock has a high of $152.49 for the year while the low is $90.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.05%, as 5.07M SOI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.88, while the P/B ratio is 22.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.98% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Citrix Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.