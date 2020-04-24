Mixed Analyst Attention: Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the MNLO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $11. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that MNLO is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2018. Jefferies thinks that MNLO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.19.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a -154.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $1.32. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 30.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.99%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $28.86/share. It started the day trading at $24.58 and traded between $21.63 and $23.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNK’s 50-day SMA is 17.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.82. The stock has a high of $26.66 for the year while the low is $7.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 899066.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.26%, as 716,916 MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TNK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -101,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,417,515 shares of TNK, with a total valuation of $31,525,534. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,033,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,105,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,340 shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. which are valued at $24,579,670. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 146,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 592,529 shares and is now valued at $13,177,845. Following these latest developments, around 31.90% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.