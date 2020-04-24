Mixed Analyst Attention: Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT), The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.57.

The shares of the company added by 8.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5201 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 677376.0 shares were traded which represents a -128.62% decline from the average session volume which is 296290.0 shares. HHT had ended its last session trading at $0.52. Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 58.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HHT 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. National Securities also rated CHEF as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that CHEF could surge by 69.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.45% to reach $35.80/share. It started the day trading at $12.50 and traded between $10.80 and $10.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHEF’s 50-day SMA is 19.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.69. The stock has a high of $42.06 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.42%, as 2.09M HHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.26% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more CHEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -14,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,918,275 shares of CHEF, with a total valuation of $39,457,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,407,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by 15.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,923,980 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,218 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. which are valued at $19,374,479. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,749,771 shares and is now valued at $17,620,194. Following these latest developments, around 16.30% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.