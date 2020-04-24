Mixed Analyst Attention: Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN), MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.40 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Minerals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2014, to Buy the AUMN stock while also putting a $1.15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on August 25, 2014. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.80. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 12, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 857466.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.01% decline from the average session volume which is 522820.0 shares. AUMN had ended its last session trading at $0.24. Golden Minerals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AUMN 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $0.37.

The Golden Minerals Company generated 4.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Golden Minerals Company has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. UBS also rated MTZ as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $73 suggesting that MTZ could surge by 34.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.70% to reach $49.83/share. It started the day trading at $33.42 and traded between $31.49 and $32.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTZ’s 50-day SMA is 39.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.63. The stock has a high of $73.71 for the year while the low is $22.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.68%, as 7.78M AUMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.70% of MasTec Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 176,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,837,541 shares of MTZ, with a total valuation of $223,792,717. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,887,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its MasTec Inc. shares by 11.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,152,087 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 431,624 shares of MasTec Inc. which are valued at $135,897,808. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MasTec Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,698,130 shares and is now valued at $88,309,795. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of MasTec Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.