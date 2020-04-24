Mixed Analyst Attention: Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $3 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the DS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.11. During the trading session, a total of 980859.0 shares were traded which represents a -61.5% decline from the average session volume which is 607330.0 shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $1.16. Drive Shack Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.62.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.0%. Drive Shack Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.08% to reach $42.55/share. It started the day trading at $35.52 and traded between $32.92 and $34.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAA’s 50-day SMA is 36.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.51. The stock has a high of $51.74 for the year while the low is $21.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.70%, as 5.90M DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.41% of IAA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,818 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,259,047 shares of IAA, with a total valuation of $367,281,048. Third Point LLC meanwhile bought more IAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,740,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its IAA Inc. shares by 68.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,439,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,214,237 shares of IAA Inc. which are valued at $162,960,349. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IAA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,336,727 shares and is now valued at $159,888,341. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of IAA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.