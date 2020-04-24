Mixed Analyst Attention: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the COLD stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42.50. Citigroup was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Berenberg thinks that COLD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.73 while ending the day at $31.81. During the trading session, a total of 992172.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $33.38. COLD 52-week low price stands at $23.30 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.33%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.96% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $1.80 and $2.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WATT’s 50-day SMA is 1.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.46. The stock has a high of $5.38 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.00%, as 4.85M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.14% of Energous Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 146.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WATT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 187,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,749,232 shares of WATT, with a total valuation of $1,299,679. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WATT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $855,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Energous Corporation shares by 3.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 543,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,500 shares of Energous Corporation which are valued at $404,032. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Energous Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,493 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 427,491 shares and is now valued at $317,626. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Energous Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.