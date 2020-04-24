Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.29 while ending the day at $6.36. During the trading session, a total of 518553.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.91% incline from the average session volume which is 664080.0 shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $6.84. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%. Quotient Limited has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.30% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.78 and traded between $17.52 and $18.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 17.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.80. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $7.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.92%, as 10.04M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.65% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -160,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,716,702 shares of DK, with a total valuation of $137,375,224. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,626,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,017,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,805 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $79,082,167. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,956 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,918,286 shares and is now valued at $77,512,187. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.