Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

The shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extreme Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the EXTR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15.50. DA Davidson was of a view that EXTR is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that EXTR is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.56.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 945377.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. EXTR had ended its last session trading at $2.85. Extreme Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXTR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extreme Networks Inc. generated 140.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Extreme Networks Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BC as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that BC could surge by 6.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.12% to reach $45.31/share. It started the day trading at $43.47 and traded between $37.92 and $42.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BC’s 50-day SMA is 43.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.68. The stock has a high of $66.32 for the year while the low is $25.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.39%, as 3.72M EXTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.72% of Brunswick Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 123.33, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 974.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -376,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,341,782 shares of BC, with a total valuation of $259,678,829. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $239,686,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,426,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,110 shares of Brunswick Corporation which are valued at $121,187,665. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,855 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,130,845 shares and is now valued at $110,737,988. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Brunswick Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.