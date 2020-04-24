Is There A Value in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) And Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valvoline Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the VVV stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Buckingham Research was of a view that VVV is Neutral in its latest report on March 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VVV is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.27 while ending the day at $14.91. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -43.03% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. VVV had ended its last session trading at $13.81. Valvoline Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.81, with a beta of 1.23. VVV 52-week low price stands at $9.06 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valvoline Inc. generated 162.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Valvoline Inc. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.02% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $14.53 and traded between $13.25 and $14.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WHD’s 50-day SMA is 17.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.87. The stock has a high of $40.68 for the year while the low is $8.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.20%, as 1.25M VVV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Cactus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.98, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WHD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,205,331 shares of WHD, with a total valuation of $48,781,840. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WHD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,826,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Cactus Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,104,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,424 shares of Cactus Inc. which are valued at $24,412,571. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Cactus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 292,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,939,299 shares and is now valued at $22,495,868. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cactus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.