Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)?

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Overweight the ZM stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 01, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Needham was of a view that ZM is Buy in its latest report on March 17, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that ZM is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $123.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 177.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.52.

The shares of the company added by 12.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $153.49 while ending the day at $169.09. During the trading session, a total of 22.05 million shares were traded which represents a -91.59% decline from the average session volume which is 11.51 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $150.25. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 ZM 52-week low price stands at $60.97 while its 52-week high price is $164.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoom Video Communications Inc. generated 283.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.16 and traded between $0.15 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZOM’s 50-day SMA is 0.1862 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2832. The stock has a high of $0.50 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.79%, as 1.03M ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cambridge Investment Research Adv… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,073,080 shares of ZOM, with a total valuation of $2,293,885. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ZOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,583,333 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 38.45% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.