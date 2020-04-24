Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)?

The shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of the Rubicon Project Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. Craig Hallum was of a view that RUBI is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Jefferies thinks that RUBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.435 while ending the day at $6.07. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a -53.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. RUBI had ended its last session trading at $5.44. the Rubicon Project Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RUBI 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The the Rubicon Project Inc. generated 88.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 255.56%. the Rubicon Project Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could down by -1.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.63% to reach $20.17/share. It started the day trading at $21.95 and traded between $20.19 and $20.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 12.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.03. The stock has a high of $26.34 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.33%, as 3.54M RUBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 166.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 369.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 43,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,913 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $23,030,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,719,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Novavax Inc. shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 427,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,887 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $5,799,692. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 373,068 shares and is now valued at $5,066,263. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.