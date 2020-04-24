Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)?

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the TTI stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $1. Johnson Rice was of a view that TTI is Hold in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TTI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.87.

The shares of the company added by 23.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2436 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 11.38 million shares were traded which represents a -916.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $0.23. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 17.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DZ Bank published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Cowen also rated SLB as Reiterated on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that SLB could surge by 18.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.69% to reach $20.27/share. It started the day trading at $16.85 and traded between $15.75 and $16.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLB’s 50-day SMA is 20.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.12. The stock has a high of $46.09 for the year while the low is $11.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.22%, as 23.51M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Schlumberger Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 680,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 111,712,066 shares of SLB, with a total valuation of $1,506,995,770. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $907,485,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,927,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 245,601 shares of Schlumberger Limited which are valued at $848,896,494. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,337,121 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 59,017,143 shares and is now valued at $796,141,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Schlumberger Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.