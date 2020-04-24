Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)?

The shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hoegh LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $19. Berenberg was of a view that HMLP is Hold in its latest report on September 06, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that HMLP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.83.

The shares of the company added by 16.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.32 while ending the day at $9.79. During the trading session, a total of 615383.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.59% decline from the average session volume which is 305260.0 shares. HMLP had ended its last session trading at $8.44. Hoegh LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $290.18 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.52. Hoegh LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HMLP 52-week low price stands at $4.67 while its 52-week high price is $19.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hoegh LNG Partners LP generated 47.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $0.8461 and traded between $0.74 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMLP’s 50-day SMA is 1.2320 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.7710. The stock has a high of $9.45 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.50%, as 2.32M HMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 583.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -42,274 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,906,836 shares of SMLP, with a total valuation of $8,483,170. Brookfield Public Securities Grou… meanwhile sold more SMLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,941,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,011,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,891 shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $616,780. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 536,384 shares and is now valued at $327,194. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Summit Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.