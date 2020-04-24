Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

The shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $58 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TCBI is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TCBI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.73.

The shares of the company added by 5.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.875 while ending the day at $23.21. During the trading session, a total of 888686.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.87% decline from the average session volume which is 747620.0 shares. TCBI had ended its last session trading at $22.01. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 2.08. TCBI 52-week low price stands at $19.10 while its 52-week high price is $66.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.91%. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated XERS as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that XERS could surge by 86.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.58% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.65 and $1.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 2.5237 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.3532. The stock has a high of $12.98 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.04%, as 1.73M TCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.71% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 602.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $5,851,250. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,037,417 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.