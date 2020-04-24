Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)?

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Evercore ISI was of a view that LBRT is In-line in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.79.

The shares of the company added by 27.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $3.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -11.45% decline from the average session volume which is 973490.0 shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $17.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 112.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 280.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is now rated as Hold. The Benchmark Company also rated SGRY as Reiterated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SGRY could surge by 36.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.01% to reach $15.60/share. It started the day trading at $10.29 and traded between $9.154 and $9.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGRY’s 50-day SMA is 10.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.68. The stock has a high of $19.74 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.49%, as 2.47M LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.32% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 887.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more SGRY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -7,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,602,642 shares of SGRY, with a total valuation of $23,525,252. Talomon Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more SGRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,017,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by 1.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,559,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,188 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. which are valued at $10,184,547. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,414,716 shares and is now valued at $9,238,095. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Surgery Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.