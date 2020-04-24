Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)?

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underweight the ENBL stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ENBL is Market Perform in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Mizuho thinks that ENBL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.82.

The shares of the company added by 10.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.27 while ending the day at $3.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 37.03% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $3.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $14.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Enable Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.79% to reach $9.30/share. It started the day trading at $8.50 and traded between $7.60 and $7.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHT’s 50-day SMA is 6.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.57. The stock has a high of $8.83 for the year while the low is $4.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.45%, as 8.46M ENBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.20% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more DHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 432,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,794,962 shares of DHT, with a total valuation of $82,797,359. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,154,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA increased its DHT Holdings Inc. shares by 47.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,061,888 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,280,195 shares of DHT Holdings Inc. which are valued at $54,164,681. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DHT Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,247,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,361,177 shares and is now valued at $33,450,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of DHT Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.