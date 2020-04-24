Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)?

The shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 20, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeuroMetrix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2016, to Buy the NURO stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by Dawson James in its report released on February 27, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 253.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $2.87. During the trading session, a total of 701985.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.07% incline from the average session volume which is 975970.0 shares. NURO had ended its last session trading at $3.06. NeuroMetrix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NURO 52-week low price stands at $0.81 while its 52-week high price is $9.50.

The NeuroMetrix Inc. generated 3.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. NeuroMetrix Inc. has the potential to record -1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.40% to reach $12.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.47 and traded between $8.36 and $8.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRSN’s 50-day SMA is 7.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.54. The stock has a high of $9.99 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.45%, as 2.33M NURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 875.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 388.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sarissa Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,000 shares of MRSN, with a total valuation of $21,862,500. VHCP Management LLC meanwhile bought more MRSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,481,154 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,533 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $13,057,486. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,319 shares and is now valued at $12,087,450. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.