Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.21.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.61 while ending the day at $25.15. During the trading session, a total of 573722.0 shares were traded which represents a -142.86% decline from the average session volume which is 236240.0 shares. NTUS had ended its last session trading at $23.69. Natus Medical Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NTUS 52-week low price stands at $18.91 while its 52-week high price is $34.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Natus Medical Incorporated generated 63.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.43%. Natus Medical Incorporated has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.24 and traded between $0.197 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZN’s 50-day SMA is 0.1947 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2440. The stock has a high of $0.80 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.87%, as 4.61M NTUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 24,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,715,752 shares of ZN, with a total valuation of $303,688. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,131 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.