Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)?

The shares of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 18, 2019, to Buy the GCAP stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Jefferies was of a view that GCAP is Buy in its latest report on March 08, 2017. Jefferies thinks that GCAP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.21.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.11 while ending the day at $6.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -166.84% decline from the average session volume which is 788380.0 shares. GCAP had ended its last session trading at $5.98. GCAP 52-week low price stands at $3.30 while its 52-week high price is $6.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -261.9%. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 25.65% to reach $2.74/share. It started the day trading at $2.99 and traded between $2.21 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN's 50-day SMA is 3.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.87. The stock has a high of $16.26 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.73%, as 27.01M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.88% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 6.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 57.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 322,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,748,237 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $41,708,357. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,082,021 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,711,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,365 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $32,222,319. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.