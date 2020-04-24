Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)?

The shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $46 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Formula One Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.54.

The shares of the company added by 6.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.81 while ending the day at $27.50. During the trading session, a total of 6.4 million shares were traded which represents a -207.75% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. FWONK had ended its last session trading at $25.80. FWONK 52-week low price stands at $18.31 while its 52-week high price is $48.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Formula One Group generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.36%. Formula One Group has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on August 18, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.4011 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MARA’s 50-day SMA is 0.6696 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2872. The stock has a high of $3.85 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 438918.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.61%, as 459,153 FWONK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.63% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 185.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MARA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -55.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -161,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 130,308 shares of MARA, with a total valuation of $58,639.

Following these latest developments, around 3.67% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.