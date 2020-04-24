Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.17 while ending the day at $2.36. During the trading session, a total of 892384.0 shares were traded which represents a -261.35% decline from the average session volume which is 246960.0 shares. BRQS had ended its last session trading at $2.50. BRQS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Borqs Technologies Inc. generated 8.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1171.43%.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is now rated as Peer Perform. Piper Sandler also rated EPD as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that EPD could surge by 31.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $24.96/share. It started the day trading at $17.30 and traded between $16.49 and $17.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPD’s 50-day SMA is 18.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.56. The stock has a high of $30.86 for the year while the low is $10.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.39%, as 34.96M BRQS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought more EPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchasing 729,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,958,044 shares of EPD, with a total valuation of $743,000,029. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more EPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $631,439,809 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by 2.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,253,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,169 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $404,019,330. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,241,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,147,914 shares and is now valued at $388,215,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.