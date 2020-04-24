Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)?

The shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antares Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 23, 2017, to Buy the ATRS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 28, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ATRS is Overweight in its latest report on May 18, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that ATRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.84.

The shares of the company added by 6.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.67 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 34.26% incline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. ATRS had ended its last session trading at $2.68. Antares Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ATRS 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Antares Pharma Inc. generated 23.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Antares Pharma Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is now rated as In-line. BTIG Research also rated GTLS as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that GTLS could surge by 46.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.86% to reach $59.29/share. It started the day trading at $33.6299 and traded between $28.11 and $31.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTLS’s 50-day SMA is 38.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.25. The stock has a high of $93.52 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.77%, as 3.23M ATRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.11% of Chart Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 705.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GTLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 116,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,066,939 shares of GTLS, with a total valuation of $146,839,892. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GTLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,703,140 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Chart Industries Inc. shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,462,973 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,955 shares of Chart Industries Inc. which are valued at $71,376,958. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Chart Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.