Is It Crazy To Buy Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) And Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

The shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2015. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinity Biotech plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Roth Capital in its report released on July 22, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Roth Capital was of a view that TRIB is Buy in its latest report on March 17, 2008. Roth Capital thinks that TRIB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.78.

The shares of the company added by 14.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.2401 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 712420.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.75% incline from the average session volume which is 816490.0 shares. TRIB had ended its last session trading at $1.24. Trinity Biotech plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TRIB 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The Trinity Biotech plc generated 25.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.335 and traded between $0.2953 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV's 50-day SMA is 0.4305 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6891. The stock has a high of $1.12 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 927528.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -61.16%, as 360,252 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more KTOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5,437.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 2,066,107 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,104,107 shares of KTOV, with a total valuation of $643,857. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,889 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Kitov Pharma Ltd shares by 73.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,463 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,702 shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd which are valued at $6,262. Following these latest developments, around 6.52% of Kitov Pharma Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.