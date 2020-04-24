Is It Crazy To Buy Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) And Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Sell the SKT stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Evercore ISI was of a view that SKT is Underperform in its latest report on February 15, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that SKT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.93.

The shares of the company added by 5.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.11 while ending the day at $5.48. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a 46.58% incline from the average session volume which is 5.64 million shares. SKT had ended its last session trading at $5.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. currently has a market cap of $597.7 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.66. SKT 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Imperial Capital also rated REZI as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that REZI could surge by 45.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.95% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.63 and traded between $4.13 and $4.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REZI’s 50-day SMA is 6.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.65. The stock has a high of $23.99 for the year while the low is $3.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.25%, as 9.71M SKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.92% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more REZI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -197,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,231,095 shares of REZI, with a total valuation of $54,358,500. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more REZI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,038,096 worth of shares.

Similarly, Praesidium Investment Management … increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by 27.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,781,233 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,678,352 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $37,661,168. In the same vein, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,429,195 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,531,805 shares and is now valued at $31,613,936. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.