Is It Crazy To Buy National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) And 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $13 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Energy Services Reunited Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.53.

The shares of the company added by 34.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.30 while ending the day at $5.80. During the trading session, a total of 503104.0 shares were traded which represents a -93.93% decline from the average session volume which is 259420.0 shares. NESR had ended its last session trading at $4.32. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NESR 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $10.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Energy Services Reunited Corp. generated 73.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ONEM as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that ONEM could down by -16.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.38% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $25.8998 and traded between $23.32 and $25.74 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.63%, as 5.54M NESR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.94% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.49%.

This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,726,787 shares of ONEM, with a total valuation of $103,941,184. The Bank of New York Mellon Corp…. meanwhile bought more ONEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,595,748 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.