Is It Crazy To Buy Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) And Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $62 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the BYND stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Bernstein was of a view that BYND is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that BYND is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $78.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.47.

The shares of the company added by 12.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $89.295 while ending the day at $99.78. During the trading session, a total of 11.18 million shares were traded which represents a -67.84% decline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $88.46. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 BYND 52-week low price stands at $45.00 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 275.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. SunTrust also rated CGEN as Initiated on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CGEN could surge by 2.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.14% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.10 and traded between $13.85 and $14.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 9.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.03. The stock has a high of $15.13 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.67%, as 1.73M BYND shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 116.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 249.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $65,160,751. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,168,869 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $7,986,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $6,875,975. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.