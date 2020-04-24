Is e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Still Worth A Bite?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.09, with weekly volatility at 5.62% and ATR at 0.91. The ELF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.58 and a $20.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 1.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.12% on 04/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.90 before closing at $11.07. ELF’s previous close was $11.20 while the outstanding shares total 53.33M. The firm has a beta of 2.05.

Investors have identified the Personal Products company e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $597.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELF, the company has in raw cash 74.74 million on their books with 11.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 166258000 million total, with 61295000 million as their total liabilities.

ELF were able to record 30.73 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 20.87 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 37.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.24 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 52.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.33M with the revenue now reading 0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELF attractive?

In related news, , Baruch Richard F Jr sold 28,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.33, for a total value of 472,306. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, AMIN TARANG now sold 30,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 479,453. Also, , Milsten Scott sold 20,995 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 15.70 per share, with a total market value of 329,622. Following this completion of acquisition, the , Baruch Richard F Jr now holds 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,587. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.38.