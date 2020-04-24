Is A Downturn Overdue? Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)?

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $2 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Hold the WTRH stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WTRH is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that WTRH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 431.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.57.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.03 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a 50.82% incline from the average session volume which is 8.94 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $11.09.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 29.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.86% to reach $22.91/share. It started the day trading at $16.03 and traded between $14.39 and $14.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECHO’s 50-day SMA is 17.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.11. The stock has a high of $25.95 for the year while the low is $14.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.05%, as 1.77M WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.78% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ECHO shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,568 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,161,667 shares of ECHO, with a total valuation of $71,081,272. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ECHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,691,649 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares by 7.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,971,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,637 shares of Echo Global Logistics Inc. which are valued at $33,679,693. In the same vein, Aberdeen Standard Investments, In… decreased its Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 217,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,568,137 shares and is now valued at $26,783,780. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.