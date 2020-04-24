Is A Downturn Overdue? Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI), Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)?

The shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.13.

The shares of the company added by 7.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2581 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 512341.0 shares were traded which represents a 67.78% incline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. TMDI had ended its last session trading at $0.26. TMDI 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $3.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Titan Medical Inc. generated 815000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -430.77%. Titan Medical Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.89% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.72 and traded between $8.08 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHH’s 50-day SMA is 12.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.62. The stock has a high of $19.43 for the year while the low is $7.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 609933.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.82%, as 852,809 TMDI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 462.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AHH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 987,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,288,797 shares of AHH, with a total valuation of $99,390,128. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AHH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,273,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,685,809 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,300 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. which are valued at $39,438,156. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,611 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,292,127 shares and is now valued at $24,525,759. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.