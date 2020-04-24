Is A Downturn Overdue? Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW)?

The shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Formula One Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FWONA is Overweight in its latest report on January 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that FWONA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.15.

The shares of the company added by 9.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.21 while ending the day at $26.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -379.8% decline from the average session volume which is 218700.0 shares. FWONA had ended its last session trading at $23.86. Formula One Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 FWONA 52-week low price stands at $16.87 while its 52-week high price is $46.52.

The Formula One Group generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.36%. Formula One Group has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $278. Robert W. Baird also rated GWW as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $300 suggesting that GWW could surge by 10.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $276.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.41% to reach $287.80/share. It started the day trading at $272.3173 and traded between $256.19 and $258.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GWW’s 50-day SMA is 268.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 295.44. The stock has a high of $346.60 for the year while the low is $200.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.58%, as 1.12M FWONA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.82, while the P/B ratio is 7.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 428.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more GWW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -48,753 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,787,915 shares of GWW, with a total valuation of $1,438,296,878. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile sold more GWW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,020,377,281 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W.W. Grainger Inc. shares by 2.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,485,674 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,738 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. which are valued at $617,689,989. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its W.W. Grainger Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,984 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,328,830 shares and is now valued at $578,714,255. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of W.W. Grainger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.